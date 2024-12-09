Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti yet to make Vinicius Junior call ahead of ‘demanding’ Atalanta

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham is 100% fit to play against Atalanta in their Champions League crunch match against Atalanta on Tuesday night, but was less certain of whether Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes would go from the start. Los Blancos find themselves 24th in the Champions League standings, with three games to go.

Facing them is an in-form Atalanta side. While Los Blancos dispatched them 2-0 in the European Supercup in August, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are in impressive form, and currently lead Serie A. They are fifth in the overall standings, and are currently on a nine-game winning streak. Ancelotti made it clear that they were facing a very tricky task.

“Very, very [demanding]. Atalanta are doing very well, they have improved a lot compared to the Super Cup. They are on a run and transmits enthusiasm. But it is an opportunity to add points, and qualify.”

“They are a great team, a club that does a spectacular job… Despite losing many players every summer, as I said before. They always adapt. And that says a lot.”

Ancelotti and Atalanta’s manager Gasperini have a relationship together.

“We are good friends. He was in the Juventus youth team when I was there. He’s doing a fantastic job. Every season they change many players, but he knows how to adapt. [It will be an] Intense, beautiful game. His work is spectacular.”

What has changed with Jude #Bellingham in the last month? "Little. What has changed is the team dynamic: now we have more mobility up front and he takes advantage of this. He scored, of course, and that's important, but his attitude is the same." #RealMadrid 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti pic.twitter.com/ALErdEvxeX — Football España (@footballespana_) December 9, 2024

Los Blancos will be able to call on a Jude Bellingham who has five goals in his last five Liga games, while Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are back in the squad too.

“Vinicius is fine. Today’s training will be very important, like Rodrygo. Bellingham is fine, 100%. The only doubts are Vinicius and Rodrygo. After training, we will decide,” he noted.