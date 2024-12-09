Nico Williams messages to Barcelona players provide optimism in Catalonia

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams will again be one of the narratives of next summer, with the Basque star likely to be the subject of heavy interest from Europe’s top clubs. Meanwhile Athletic will do their best to retain Williams, and try to extend his contract beyond 2026.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a lengthy pursuit from Barcelona last summer, but elected to remain in Bilbao. Sport say that he was tempted by the move, but his doubts about the club’s financial situation were part of the reason he decided not to make the switch.

However in recent messages to Barcelona players, he has dropped in the fact that he is still tempted by the prospect of playing for the Blaugrana. While he is happy at San Mames, on a professional level a move to Barcelona would increase his cache and give him a better shot at winning tophies. Within Barcelona, they believe that there is a greater interest on Williams’ part than there was four months ago to make a move.

On their part, there are still widespread reports that Barcelona want a left winger, but there are more factors to consider now. The Catalan giants spent big on Dani Olmo last summer, Raphinha has become a key player, and Robert Lewandowski looks likely to continue at the club next summer. Barcelona have put their pursuit of Williams on hold: previously he was their top target bar none, now he is an attractive option who they are interested in.

Williams was one of the flavours of the summer as Spain won Euro 2024, alongside Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. The Basque winger has admitted that he regularly exchanges messages with Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, and both were doing their best to persuade Williams to join them. He currently has a contract until 2026, with a €58m release clause.