Key Barcelona target fading as new contract beckons for 23-year-old

While last season Barcelona’s desire to bring in a left-sided winger looked like a logical move, the form of Raphinha has called the idea into question. However their options for the position are also reducing.

Last summer the Blaugrana made a big play for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, and recent reports have noted that that he remains their priority for the position. On the other hand Rafael Leao of AC Milan seems to be a difficult deal due to the cost of his signing.

The dressing room was emotionally hit after the loss to Real Betis, and Real Madrid's win over Girona further aggravated things. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2024

In the middle of that equation was Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He was cited as the option that would be most economically viable, in terms of salary and cost. The Georgian winger has been involved in a lengthy contract dispute with the Italian giants, but Sport say that Kvaratskhelia is close to signing a new five-year deal with Napoli.

It is possible that this deal includes a release clause, previous figures suggested have been €80m, but it would be surprising both if the clause was that ‘low’, and if Barcelona had the money to activate a release clause that large. It is worth noting that paying the release clause requires the money to be paid up front, rather than in instalments as many clubs do.