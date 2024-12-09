Getafe extract mammoth three points from Espanyol in relegation six-pointer

Getafe 1-0 Espanyol

Getafe took all three points at home against Espanyol in a game that could be key for the relegation battle come the end of the season. At the start of the night, the two sides walked into the Coliseum level on 13 points, with Los Pericos in the relegation zone.

Getafe started off the stronger, with Luis Milla flashing an effort wide, and having started off fast out of the blocks, Jose Bordalas’ side got an early reward. Their high pressure had them playing most of the game in the opponent’s half, and after winning the ball back, Milla curled a cross in behind the Perico defence. Alvaro Rodriguez got in front of his man, and his header beat Joan Garcia at the near post for a lead after eight minutes.

In control, Getafe did not slack off, and Coba de Costa on the left side, making his first La Liga star, was amongst their most dangerous. He flashed an effort past the post by little more than a yard or two, and then forced Garcia into a save too. Espanyol did warn Getafe before the half though, with Irvin Cardona charging forward on the counter, brought down just outside the box for a yellow card.

Manolo Gonzalez did get a reaction out of his players in the second half though, and for 20 minutes, Espanyol applied all the pressure. Alex Kral had a thunderous effort blocked by Diego Rico that looked goal-bound, and captain Javi Puado could not get hold of a header at the back post that bounced harmlessly over, their best chance.

Getafe began to grind down the Espanyol reaction though, as Omar Alderete and Dakonam Djene repelled all in front of them. The former would actually come closest to a second for either side, clipping the bar with a near-post header from a corner. By the end of the game, Getafe had control of the game.

Bordalas celebrated Rodriguez’s goal vehemently, and for the first time in 2024, Getafe have back-to-back home wins. It lifts them three points clear, and leaves Espanyol two points adrift of safety, albeit with a game in hand on Leganes. Getafe may only have 11 goals to their name, he but they do have the joint-third best defence in the division.