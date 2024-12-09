Frenkie de Jong still at odds with Barcelona medical staff over ankle injury

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong came onto the pitch against Real Betis on Saturday hoping to calm things down for his side, and establish control to go with their 1-0 lead, but ended up giving away a crucial penalty just minutes after taking the captain’s armband.

According to Sport, de Jong came off the pitch very affected by the events in the game. He struggled to get over his mistake, and was apologetic to some of his teammates after the game. Knowing he is under pressure due to his contract situation, de Jong is trying to stay quiet, work hard and get back to his best level, something that has eluded him so far.

The same outlet has published a separate report that again calls into question the decision-making of the Dutchman. There was talk earlier in the season as he was still recovering from his series of sprained ankles that de Jong was going against the advice of the club and, and avoiding surgery. During an interview with club media, de Jong denied this.

Now it is said that Barcelona have reports that say the medical staff previously advised him to have surgery on his ankle, and have done so again. They have communicated to him that it is the best course of action to return to his best, as de Jong continues to be affected by his ankle while playing. In light of both his decision-making over the injury, and his lack of interest in renewing his contract, the board and sporting department (Sporting Director Deco) are at the end of their tether with de Jong.

Over the course of the weekend it was reported that manager Hansi Flick would be against the idea of selling de Jong next somewhere, feeling he is a valuable player with a unique skillset. However the club do not seem to share that opinion, and will reportedly shop de Jong for as little as €20m if he does not sit down at the negotiating table.