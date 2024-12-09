Espanyol manager likely safe ahead of relegation crunch match with Getafe

Espanyol find themselves in somewhat dire straits with a rebellion ongoing against the club’s ownership off the pitch, and the team in the relegation zone on it. Change is unlikely to be on the way just yet though.

Los Pericos are unlikely to go into the transfer market in January to address their shortcomings, as there is simply not enough money to do so. Equally, Relevo say that manager Manolo Gonzalez is likely to remain in the job even with an adverse result in their relegation six-pointer with Getafe at the Coliseum on Monday night.

The two sides are level on 13 point, three clear of Valencia and two behind Leganes, with Espanyol in the drop zone on goal difference. Espanyol do have a game in hand though, and Gonzalez has the backing of the fans which is important.

His future is described as ‘not as at risk’ as before their win over Celta Vigo, although there are some within the club that would like to see more action. One of those is not thought to be Sporting Director Fran Garagarza, although he had identified former coach Sergio Gonzalez as an alternative if they had not won against Celta. After Getafe, Espanyol face Osasuna, Valencia and Las Palmas, and this run will likely clarify where Gonzalez stands.