Did Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti call out Fede Valverde’s wife in his press conference?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti tends to be affable and relaxed during his press conferences, but with the Italian coming under significant pressure in recent weeks, he has been a little more cutting with his comments. One of those on the end of his slightly punchier approach is Fede Valverde‘s wife, Mina Bonino.

During his press conference before Los Blancos’ Champions League tie with Atalanta, Ancelotti was asked about the fact that he has not rotated the Uruguayan often of late. Valverde has played in all but one of Los Blancos’ last 77 games.

“You think about sending him to the bench, of course; but when you have so many injuries and some of them long-term, it is complicated. Valverde is a special case, because he has played as a winger, pivot, central midfielder, winger…”

“If someone says that he doesn’t like him as a winger, I don’t care. With him as a winger we have won two Champions Leagues. He is a fundamental footballer for this team,” Ancelotti noted.

As recalled by Relevo, the always active Bonino had come out on social media to criticise the fact that Valverde was being used out wide – ‘When are they going to understand once and for f***ing all that Fede is not a winger?’

Ancelotti noted in the press conference afterwards that Valverde had a back problem, and that was why he took him off during the game Bonino tweeted out her frustrations, a 3-1 loss to AC Milan. That too was a curious case, with Valverde’s camp seemingly denying that he had an injury afterwards – he recovered to play from the start during their next game against Osasuna.