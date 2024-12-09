Champions League club contacts agents and family of Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler deals with more pressure than most of his age or standing according to Carlo Ancelotti, due to the fact that he is tipped to be the next great talent for Turkiye. However that talent has yet to earn him an important role under the Italian.

Guler has played 17 times this season, scoring once and giving one assist, but has racked up a meagre total of just 575 minutes. Those come from only 6 starts in total too, and the feeling is that the Turkish wonderkid is not trusted for big occasions, although he did start against Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is the object of interest from Bayer Leverkusen too. Die Werkself have contacted Guler’s agent and family to express an interest in taking him on loan next summer in case he leaves for more regular game time. Florian Plettenberg explains that Real Madrid are yet to have any talks with Leverkusen, and have ruled out a winter move.

🚨⚫️🔴 Leverkusen are keeping a close eye on Arda #Güler! Bayer had already shown interest in the 19 y/o top talent before his move from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid. At this stage Real Madrid have no intention to let him go this winter. However, if an opportunity arises next… pic.twitter.com/fBiYMrcYLD — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 9, 2024

