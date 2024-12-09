Carlo Ancelotti sends pointed message to Real Madrid President ahead of Atalanta clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily questioned in recent weeks, and despite Los Blancos getting themselves back within two points of Barcelona with a game in hand, is still surrounded by doubt looking to the future. There was even talk that he could be replaced before the end of the season had results not improved.

Los Blancos face Atalanta on Tuesday night, and currently sit 24th in the Champions League. Anything other than a win against the Serie A leaders cold see them slip out of the play-off places with just two games to go. Ancelotti was asked if he felt as if there was more on the line.

“No, nothing more. There will be three important points to qualify us. It will be difficult to finish in the top eight, so we will have to play in the round of 32, unfortunately. But tomorrow is only three points.”

It was noted that Ancelotti was remarkably calm given the situation, although that is one of his most consistent traits.

“I completely trust my team, my players. We have improved and now we are have some momentum. Tomorrow could be the most complicated game between now and the end of the year.”

When asked how he has managed to continue at the top level for so long in European football, and how managers in general do get through tricky spells, Ancelotti had a more pointed message.

What is your level of concern about the team? "Medium, medium. It has not decreased compared to before Girona. We are worried about finding a good strategy to beat an opponent like Atalanta, who are very tough. But no more. Medium." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti pic.twitter.com/ZZhBqsZso5 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 9, 2024

“The coach holds on if the club holds on; If not (laughs), the coach can’t hold on. It’s that simple. There is no other recipe. The club-coach relationship is very important for success. The basis must be trust. If you are successful, it is because this relationship has been very good,” Ancelotti remarked with a more serious tone.

Following those doubts, and numerous media reports in the local press about what he was getting wrong, it has also been whispered that Ancelotti is disappointed with the club and their lack of faith in recent weeks. That is backed up by his press conference last Friday, when he noted that he had been hurt by some of the more ‘personal’ criticism rather than just the tactical attacks on him.