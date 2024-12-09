Carlo Ancelotti says Endrick Felipe will not leave Real Madrid and defends lack of minutes for Arda Guler

Amid heavy criticism this season, one of the issues that Carlo Ancelotti’s detractors have had with him has been the lack of opportunities for young players. Despite strong cameos, Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe have been used rarely, while Castilla defender Raul Asencio was benched by Aurelien Tchouameni again at the weekend.

There have been recurring rumours that Endrick could leave on loan in search of more opportunities, which have been shut down on each occasion. Ancelotti did so again, and explained why Guler and Endrick were only being seen in small doses.

“Endrick stays here, as does Guler. They may need more minutes, but I have no prejudices towards anyone. I only try to put the best team out in each game, whether they are 18 or 40 years old. Sometimes this can be with Endrick, with Guler or without them.”

“You have to be patient with young people, yes. They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things. I have no prejudices with young people: in my career I have played people who are 17 or 18 years old, if I thought they were ideal to play the games.”

Following their damaging defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan, President Florentino Perez was supposedly pushing for more opportunities for the young pair. Ancelotti has said in the past that his job is to win games, and not to blood youngsters. Since those losses, Guler has played 288 minutes, over half of his total, in six games, compared to the 16 games before them. Real Madrid take on Atalanta at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night in Bergamo.