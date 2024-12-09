Barcelona to sign contract with 18-year-old USMNT talent

Barcelona goalkeeper Diego Kochen will sign a new deal today with the Blaugrana, according to multiple reports. The 18-year-old USMNT goalkeeper is highly rated by the Catalan giants, and seen as a potential long-term option for the number one spot.

A new contract for Kochen was announced earlier this year, but ESPN say that the contract was never signed. The teenage talent will put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club for the next four years until 2028.

Ansu Fati could receive the medical green light for the game vs. Leganés. Andreas Christensen is now in the final phase of his recovery. @santiovalle — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2024

USMNT national team manager has included Kochen, who is also eligible for Venezuela and Peru, in his last two international call-ups. He has spent time traveling with the first team as their third goalkeeper, but is competing with Ander Astralaga for the number one spot for Barca Atletic, and has played 7 games this season.

Barcelona currently have questions over their long-term future at the goalkeeping position. Ter Stegen will turn 33 next year, and in the last four years had had three surgeries. Certainly before this season, there was no indication that Inaki Pena might take over from him, and Wojciech Szczesny is likely to retire again if he continues without minutes.