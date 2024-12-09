Barcelona manager Hansi Flick alters training schedule in attempt to address main concern

Barcelona have managed just one win in their last five La Liga games, and while the Catalan media do not usually need much encouragement to use the word crisis, there has certainly been a tentative growing concern around their form. Manager Hansi Flick has not made much in the way of alterations to address their form.

Flick and his staff consider the main cause of their slump to be their physical freshness and a loss of competitive tension. He has tried to rotate more in their last two games as a result, but Sport say he altered their training schedule on Monday to aid their recovery of that sharpness. Barcelona’s squad stuck to gym work rather than training as normal, in the hope that his side would face Borussia Dortmund better rested.

The dressing room was emotionally hit after the loss to Real Betis, and Real Madrid's win over Girona further aggravated things. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2024

The German believes that he needs his players at 100% in order for his plans to function, something he has not seen of late. He wants the aggression and sharpness of the opening months back in his side. Barcelona will also return from Champions League duty on Thursday rather than Wednesday night, meaning three days away from their families, considering their rest and eating schedule more important.

The Blaugrana are closing in on a spot in the top eight in Europe, and if they can beat Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, they will be within touching distance. Flick and the club are reportedly prioritising the Champions League currently, but this has cost them dearly in La Liga. Their draw against Real Betis means Real Madrid can take top spot if they they win their game in hand.