Arsenal icon Santi Cazorla finally achieves boyhood dream 5 days from 40th birthday

Arsenal, Villarreal and Malaga icon Santi Cazorla has achieved plenty in the game, including the unanimous affection of all of the fanbases he’s played for, but finally managed one of his unfulfilled dreams on Sunday. The 39-year-old will turn 40 years of age on Friday, but still going in Segunda, scored his first goal for the Carbayones.

Oviedo ran out 5-1 winners over Racing Ferrol in Galicia on Sunday, continuing their pursuit of at least a play-off place this season. Cazorla has said that one of his dreams is to help Oviedo back into La Liga for the first time since 2001, and his penalty in the 42nd minute gave them the lead.

Cazorla kept it relatively low-key after the game, focusing on the three points for the team, but did admit that it was an emotional moment before the penalty, and confirmed he had been hoping to score it since before he was a professional footballer.

After three years in Qatari football at Al-Sadd, Cazorla returned to the Carlos Tartiere in the summer of 2023 on a free. He has made 44 appearances over the last two seasons, giving 8 assists, and now has a goal to his name. Oviedo, under the guidance of Javi Calleja, are currently 8th, level on 29 points with 5 teams all the way up to Asturian rivals Sporting Gijon in fourth.

Given he still has a sumptuous delivery on him, more than a few Arsenal fans buying tickets to their clash with Everton later this week likely wish he was still around at the Emirates for a cameo role.

Tags Arsenal Malaga Real Oviedo Santi Cazorla Villarreal

