3 reasons Barcelona are prioritising the Champions League despite already strong position

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick withdrew Pedri, Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha against Real Betis, seeing his side relinquish two points in stoppage time. The German has shown the first signs of increased rotation this season after resting Lewandowski against RCD Mallorca, and it is notable that it comes ahead of their trip to Borussia Dortmund.

According to Diario AS, finishing in the top eight of the Champions League first phase is ‘an obsession’ in Can Barca. The club believes it is key to finish in the top quarter of the teams and be seeded through to the Round of 16 as a matter of prestige, having struggled in Europe in recent years, and been left out of the Club World Cup as a result.

Meanwhile Flick is desperate to save his side an extra two high-intensity games, believing it to be crucial to avoid the play-off round in a season where his side will be stretched physically. The seeded sides will also have the second leg of the Round of 16 at home.

Ansu Fati could receive the medical green light for the game vs. Leganés. Andreas Christensen is now in the final phase of his recovery. @santiovalle — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2024

The club’s accountants are also keen for the Blaugrana to qualify directly through the top eight. If they can win their remaining three games, Barcelona will be able to earn €54.3m from the league phase if they finish top. Just getting through in the top eight would mean a minimum of €38m. Qualifying is likely to be possible with 15-17 points, which means Barcelona are 3-5 points short.

The Blaugrana face Dortmund away on Wednesday, before another trip to Benfica and a home game against Atalanta in January. Currently Barcelona sit third in the table with 12 points, with four wins out of five. Inter are a point ahead of them in second, while Liverpool lead the league phase with 15 points and 5 wins from 5. Looking the other way, there are four teams between 9th and 12th that are just two points behind Barcelona, and outside the top eight, which shows just how tight it is.