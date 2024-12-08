WATCH: Vitor Roque praised for classy gesture towards parent club Barcelona

Real Betis’ hosting of Barcelona on Saturday gave Vitor Roque the first opportunity to face his parent club, whom he left during the final weeks of the summer transfer window. It has been a good experience so far for the 19-year-old striker, as he has been a regular starter in Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

He again started against Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin, and before kick off, TV cameras picked up the moment that he embraced Hansi Flick as well as the entire visiting bench, in what has been praised as a very classy gesture.

El saludo de Vitor Roque al banquillo del Barça.#LALIGAEASPORTS #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/sGv6Sjl608 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) December 7, 2024

🎥Vitor Roque se acercó a saludar a todo el banquillo del Barça antes del inicio del partido. pic.twitter.com/O3EusOGscv — AlecFCB (@AlecFCBlaugrana) December 7, 2024

Recently, Roque admitted that he had a difficult time at Barcelona during those 6-7 months after his arrival from Athletico Paranaense, but it is clear that he still has a lot of affection for his former teammates.

For now, his sole focus is on Betis, and he made an impact on Saturday as he won the penalty that led to Los Verdiblancos’ first equaliser, with the match eventually ending 2-2.