Valencia eyeing up January move for Bayern Munich attacker

Valencia have had a very difficult season up until now, and that continued on Saturday with a hugely disappointed 1-0 home defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Things need to turn around for Ruben Baraja’s side, and the upcoming winter transfer window could help in that regard.

Valencia do not have much money to spare because of their financial woes, although loan signings can be made. It’s expected that they will acquire the services of Ivan Fresneda for the second half of the season, while according to Christian Falk (via ED), they are also interested in taking Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

Bayern are considering loaning out Tel in January because of his lack of prominence in Vicente Kompany’s first team squad. Valencia’s local rivals Villarreal have also been rumoured with holding an interest in the 19-year-old French attacker, who has yet to get off the mark this season in regards to goalscoring.