Uncertainty remains over rearrangement of Valencia-Real Madrid fixture after AFE rejection

As a result of the devastation that struck the Valencia community because of Storm DANA, Valencia’s match against Real Madrid at the start of November was postponed. Although it was the right decision for the fixture not to be played, it has created a problem with its rearrangement.

Real Madrid’s constricted fixture schedule has meant that there is not many opening for the match to be played in, although it is now almost certain to be played at the start of January, just before the winter break ends. However, it won’t be on the 2nd, as Marca have reported that this proposal has been rejected by the Association of Spanish footballers (AFE).

Instead, it has been proposed that the match is played 24 hours later on the 3rd. This would have a knock-on effect to the Copa del Rey matches that Valencia and Real Madrid play a few days later, although there should not be any problems otherwise.