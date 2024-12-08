Barcelona face a quickfire turnaround for their UEFA Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund.

La Blaugrana take on the Bundesliga giants on December 11 just three days after their 2-2 La Liga draw at Real Betis.

A tie in Andalucia means Hansi Flick’s side lost further ground in the title race and he will be looking for a reaction in the Champions League.

As part of the preparations for a flight to Germany, Flick will assess his squad, with rotations expected due to the tight gap between matches.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, one of those changes could be a first appearance of the season for Ronald Araujo, following his delayed return from injury.

Flick has opted for maximum caution over his hamstring issue. but with multiple training sessions now completed, he looks ready to roll.

The Uruguayan is unlikely to start at Signal Iduna Park but he could be given some crucial minutes off the bench by Flick.