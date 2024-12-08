Real Sociedad on alert over Martin Zubimendi injury blow

Real Sociedad stretched their winning run to four games in all competitions as they eased past Leganes in Sunday’s La Liga action.

La Real cruised to a 3-0 victory in the Spanish capital to move up to sixth in the table as part of a strong start to December.

However, there was one key negative for the Basque side in Madrid, as midfield star Martin Zubimendi was forced off injured at the start of the second half.

Zubimendi was in clear pain, as he signalled to the bench, after suffering a blow to his back and he was quickly replaced.

The Spain international is expected to undergo tests in the coming days and the initial prognosis is positive over the injury.

As per reports from Relevo, he could miss the midweek UEFA Europa League clash with Dinamo Kyiv, but he should be OK for the final two league games of 2024.

Zubimendi remains linked a possible January move away from San Sebastian, with Manchester City registering an interest, and Liverpool long-term admirers of the 25-year-old.