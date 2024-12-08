Real Madrid star closes door on possible January exit

Real Madrid could be busy during the upcoming winter transfer window, given that they are especially short on options in defence because of long-term injuries to Eder Militao, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is being stretched, although that has not stopped speculation about possible departures too.

One player that has been rumoured with an exit is Endrick Felipe, who has struggled for prominence since joining from Palmeiras in the summer. He has made only one start (vs Lille in October), and this has led to suggestions that he could push for a loan move in order to secure moreregular football.

However, Marca say that this will not be the case, as Endrick has no plans to leave. His only objective is to keep working in order to take advantage of any chance that he gets.

It has not been easy for Endrick over these last few months, but he has a lot of time on his side. Real Madrid are relaxed, as they are aware that he will become increasingly important.