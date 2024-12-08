Real Madrid open to selling defender in January

Real Madrid have been rumoured with moving to sign a new central defender during the upcoming winter transfer window, and if that happens, it would be no surprise if Jesus Vallejo was moved on.

Despite being one of only two senior centre-backs that is currently fit and available, Vallejo is not counted on by Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni are both ahead of him in the pecking order, while David Alaba should be back soon from the ACL injury that has kept him out for 12 months.

Because of this, it is perhaps no surprise that ED have reported that Real Madrid are open to selling Vallejo in January. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but the club is willing to let him go early as long as an acceptable offer arrives.

Rayo Vallecano want to sign Vallejo, although if they cannot reach an agreement with Real Madrid next month, their plan would be to offer a pre-contract, which would see him head to Vallecas from next summer onwards.