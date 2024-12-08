Real Madrid confirm thigh injury for defender as crisis worsens

Real Madrid cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. They already have the likes of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga currently unavailable, and on Saturday, three more blows were suffered.

Even before the match against Girona kicked off, Real Madrid confirmed that Rodrygo Goes was suffering with muscular discomfort. At Montilivi, Jude Bellingham took a blow (although he is expected to be okay), while the most concerning issue was suffered by Ferland Mendy, who was also forced off in the second half.

Real Madrid have now confirmed that Mendy suffered a thigh injury, for which his recovery time is currently unknown. However, it is almost certain that he will miss out against Atalanta on Tuesday.

Parte médico de Mendy.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 8, 2024

It’s another defensive injury for Real Madrid, although Carlo Ancelotti can relax in the sense that he has a ready-made replacement in Fran Garcia (who has arguably been better than Mendy this season). Nevertheless, it is another blow.