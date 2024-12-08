Real Madrid confirm attacking duo’s return for crucial Champions League fixture

On Saturday, Real Madrid added another name to the growing list of injured players as Ferland Mendy was struck down with a thigh problem during the victory at Girona. However, there is at least some good news for Carlo Ancelotti as he can now call upon two players that missed out at Montilivi.

Real Madrid are back in Champions League action on Tuesday as they face Atalanta in a crucial league phase fixture, and it has been confirmed that Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes will both travel to Bergamo, having been named in Ancelotti’s matchday squad. Jude Bellingham is also included after coming off with a minor knock against Girona.

Vinicius has been out for the two weeks with a muscular injury, while Rodrygo came down with discomfort a couple of days ago. Having both back is a major boost for Real Madrid, who will view the match against Atalanta as a must-win, given their position in the league phase standings.