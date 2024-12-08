Liverpool wait on injured trio ahead of Girona trip

Liverpool will wait on late injury news before confirming their UEFA Champions League squad to face Girona.

The Premier League leaders head to Catalonia for their sixth game of the league phase with Arne Slot’s team top of the rankings with 15 points.

The Reds have been dominant in both competitions since the start of 2024/25 and a win at Girona will confirm their automatic spot in the last 16 in 2025.

Slot will not take any chances on his team, with a host of players already ruled out, and Alexis Mac Allister missing due to suspension.

Liverpool were granted the weekend off, following the postponement of their derby trip to Everton, as Girona were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid in La Liga.

As per reports from Liverpool.com, the main calls for Slot focus on Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa, with all three back in training following injuries.

The trio could be included in the travelling party, with Chiesa and Jota featuring off the bench, but Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to remain in goal.