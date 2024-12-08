Sunday’s La Liga action saw four cracking games – packed with goals – rounded off by a sensational comeback win for Atletico Madrid.

It was double Basque delight the early games, as Real Sociedad cruised to victory at Leganes, and Athletic Club won at home to Villarreal.

Drama was in the air in the evening clashes, as Osasuna held Alaves in Pamplona, before Los Rojiblancos edged a seven-goal encounter in the Spanish capital.

Here’s how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Leganes 0-3 Real Sociedad

La Real stretched their winning run to four games across all competitions with three goals and three points in Madrid.

Brais Mendez got the ball rolling for the visitors on 17 minutes as he tapped home from close range.

Both sides wasted huge chances before the break but is was the away team who clinched the result late on.

Substitute Ander Barrenetxea lashed home just seconds after coming on and captain Mikel Oyarzabal curled home.

Ander Barrenetxea in 13 minutes vs Leganés: 1 goal

1 assist

1 successful take-on

2 chances created

100% shot accuracy The first player with a goal and an assist in 15 minutes or fewer in a game this LaLiga season. pic.twitter.com/FD79QVfPNI — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) December 8, 2024

Athletic Club 2-0 Villarreal

Athletic Club made it five wins in a row as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in Bilbao.

Aitor Paredes headed home from a corner in the hosts first chance of the game at the Estadio San Mames.

Villarreal then saw an instant equaliser ruled out by VAR with Julen Agirrezabala in inspired form for the hosts either side of the break.

Despite being in second best for patches of the second half, the home team seized one key chance late on, as Inaki Williams raced clear and fired home.

Osasuna 2-2 Alaves

The goals rained down in a downpour in Pamplona as Osasuna picked up a third successive league draw.

Kike Garcia headed the visitors in front inside the first 60 seconds before the veteran striker was denied a brilliant second by a narrow offside call.

Ante Budimir forced in an equaliser just after the break and Ruben Garcia’s free kick deflected home to give Osasuna the lead.

But the final word belonged to Garcia as he poked home a late leveller.

🫡 Un killer anda suelto por Vitoria 🔥 Kike García, el hombre gol del @Alaves #LaLigaEnGol pic.twitter.com/0SvcVfmp3B — GOL PLAY (@Gol) December 8, 2024

Atletico Madrid 4-3 Sevilla

The final game of the night served up a cracker in the capital as Antoine Griezmann scored twice to snatch victory for the home team.

Rodrigo De Paul long range effort got the game off to a strong start and Dodi Lukebakio curled home an equaliser.

Th tempo showed no signs of slowly before the break as Issac Romero stormed through the Atletico Madrid defence to slot home.

Julian Alvarez was denied a goal by VAR before half time and Juanlu Sanchez made it 3-2 on 57 minutes – as Sevilla looked to be on course for victory.

Griezmann got the home team back on track, just five minutes later, with a crisp finish and a rocket from Samuel Lino’s rocket levelled the game with 10 minutes to go.

As the seconds ticked down, Griezmann stole the headlines in added time, to fire home and break Sevilla hearts.

"GRIEZMANN!!!" 🎙️ The Atleti man makes it 4-3 against Sevilla in the 94th minute of a crazy game 😱 pic.twitter.com/VE6zCkTgLF — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 8, 2024

