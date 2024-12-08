La Liga side not considering James Rodriguez transfer in January

James Rodriguez is set to leave Rayo Vallecano in January but he is not expected to stay in La Liga.

The Colombian international completed a shock summer move back to the Spanish capital after leaving Sao Paulo in August.

However, despite the fanfare surrounding his arrival in Vallecas, the 33-year-old’s impact has been massively limited.

His future has been the subject of major speculation in recent weeks, and according to reports in the United States (via ED), the veteran playmaker is attracting interest from Inter Miami.

Just one La Liga start indicates his lack of prominence and Rayo are rumoured to be open to ending his season long link early.

Rumours of a move to domestic rivals Espanyol have already been rejected with head coach Manolo Gonzalez indicating he is not on a list of targets for the start of 2025.

A switch to the MLS could be more favourable for Rodriguez, due it proximity to Colombia, and would enable an eye-catching link up with Lionel Messi in Florida.