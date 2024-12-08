Kylian Mbappe reveals on PSG regret and rejects false QSI row

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has looked to set the record straight on 2024 exit from Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe completed a protracted free transfer move to Madrid after infamously opting out of a switch in 2022.

The France captain remained steadfast in his commitment to join Los Blancos and was eventually released from his contract.

The final weeks of his career at PSG were shrouded in controversy amid reports of a breakdown in his relationship with the squad, Luis Enrique and the club ownership.

Despite Mbappe leaving the club as their all-time leading goal scorer, with 256 in all competitions and six Ligue 1 titles, he did not achieve his goal of a UEFA Champions League crown in Paris.

Amid rumours of the ownership losing patience with him at the end of last season, Mbappe claims the opposite was true, but he regrets how it ended with the PSG fans.

“PSG is an ‘intense’ place, for better or for worse. At PSG, I had problems with certain people, because I was fighting for my rights,” as per an interview with Canal TV.

“The Emir [Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani] told me ‘they’re looking at us, thinking I’m making you an offer to stay, but no, chase your dream, thanks for everything, if you ever need anything, I’m here.

“My relationship with the Emir has always been wonderful. It’s not Kylian vs. Qatar, as people say.

“But, I should’ve showed my love better to the PSG fans, my problems were never with them.”

Real Madrid have not been paired with PSG in the Champions League opening league phase this season and both teams face a battle to reach the knockouts in 2025.