Kylian Mbappe hints at France frustration over Didier Deschamps call

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has lifted the lid on his intense relationship with France boss Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe has not featured for France since the September international break, missing the respective October and November windows, and four UEFA Nations League games.

Both omissions caused major controversy in Madrid and Paris and led to questions over his commitment as France captain moving forward.

The October call was based on Mbappe’s recent return from injury, and an agreement with Deschamps over being allowed to recover, however, the November decision was less clear.

Mbappe and Deschamps claimed it was a move made by the Les Blues boss but with little explanation.

Mbappe offered a cryptic update on the situation, as part of an interview with Canal TV in France, with national team fans still uncertain over the issue.

“There’s nothing more important to me than the French National Team,” he said.

“I asked Deschamps to not call me up, because I’d just arrived in Madrid, and I didn’t feel 100%, I barely had a vacation.

“The reason I wasn’t called up to French team in November? It was the coach’s decision. I can’t tell you why. If he wants to say it, he can. But I’m not allowed.

“I wanted to play in November, but the coach decided not to call me up, and I respected it.”

Mbappe will now await Deschamps’ decision for the Nations League quarter finals in March 2025, with France paired against Croatia, ahead of potential finals in June – a week before the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.