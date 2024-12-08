MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Diego Simeone hailed Antoine Griezmann as Atletico Madrid sealed an incredible 4-3 La Liga win over Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos were 3-1 down heading into the final 30 minutes in Madrid as Griezmann produced an inspired late rally.

The veteran forward scored twice, including a 94th minute winner, which triggered wild scenes, as he moved up to seven league goals so far in 2024/25.

Simeone pinpointed a tactical tweak in the second half after bringing on Alexander Sorloth to bolster the forward line.

Griezmann dropped deep into midfield late on, and his delayed runs behind the Sevilla defence caused chaos, as the 33-year-old showed his enduring class.

“There are differential players and he’s one of them. In the second half he grew, when we put him inside, he felt better. That’s how the fourth goal came,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We love him a lot, he’s a boy who always gives everything for Atletico.”

Simeone is expected to continue his policy of rotating Griezmann for certain games ahead of a busy end to 2024 for Atletico Madrid.

A home UEFA Champions League clash with Slovan Bratisalva could be used as a break ahead of vital league clashes with Getafe and league leaders Barcelona to wrap up December.