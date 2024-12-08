Key Borussia Dortmund star to miss Barcelona clash

Borussia Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin faces an injury headache before hosting Barcelona on December 11.

The Bundesliga giants welcome Barcelona to Signal Iduna Park for their sixth game of the UEFA Champions League’s new league phase this season.

Both sides have secured 12 points from their first four games and a win for either will likely confirm their spot in the Round of 16 for 2025.

Sahin’s team head into the game on the back of a 1-1 league draw away at Borussia Monchengladbach and they are currently sixth in the domestic rankings.

However, a point on the road in Monchengladbach came at a cost for Sahin, with key centre back Niklas Sule forced off injured in the closing stages.

The German international looks certain to miss out against Barcelona, as per Mundo Deportivo, with midfielder Emre Can tipped to cover in defence.

Forward Karim Adeyemi is set to return for Sahin after two months out with a muscle tear.