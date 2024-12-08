Barcelona to appeal red card shown during Real Betis draw

It was a frustrating afternoon for Barcelona on Saturday, as they twice gave away a lead before eventually drawing 2-2 with Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. It was especially annoying for head coach Hansi Flick, who was sent off by referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz before the first of the hosts’ two equalisers.

Flick is expected to be handed a two-match touchline ban by the Spanish Football Federation, as Article 127 states that “protesting to the main referee, assistants or the fourth official, provided that it does not constitute a more serious offence, will be sanctioned with a suspension of two to three matches or for a period of up to one month.” It means that he would be banned for Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures against Leganes and Atletico Madrid.

However, Marca say that Barcelona will appeal the sanction as their belief is that Flick did not protest to any of the officiating team – rather, they insist that he was complaining to himself.

It would be a blow for Barcelona to be without Flick in the dugout, especially for that match against Atleti. It remains to be seen how the matter is addressed next week.