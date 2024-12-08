Barcelona striker target “particularly keen” to make Premier League move

Barcelona have started their search for Robert Lewandowski’s successor, with it being expected that the Polish veteran will soon be phased out of the starting line-up from next season onwards. Next summer would present the first opportunity for someone to be signed, and a keen target is Jonathan David.

David would be available as a free agent because his Lille contract runs out in June. Barcelona are one of the clubs keeping tabs on his situation, although it turns out that it could be difficult for them to beat off the competition.

According to CaughtOffside, David is “particularly keen” to join a Premier League club next summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United both believed to hold a strong interest in securing his services.

Missing out on David would be a blow for Barcelona, although they probably do not view him as the ideal Lewandowski successor. They’ve been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak in recent months, and both players would surely be higher on the list of sporting director Deco and co.