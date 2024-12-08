Barcelona favourites to complete free agent signing of talented 18-year-old attacker

In recent weeks, speculation over the future of Malaga sensation Antonio Cordero has been rife. The 18-year-old winger, who has amassed three goals and three assists in only seven starts this season, has been linked to several big European clubs, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Cordero, who is very highly-rated across Spain, is out of contract at the end of the season, and it is almost certain that he will not renew. This would make him an outstanding market opportunity, and it is one that Barcelona in particular are aiming to make advantage of.

As per Relevo, the Catalans are currently favourites to sign Cordero when he becomes a free agent, although they are presently facing competition from Ajax, who have spoken to the teenager’s representatives in recent weeks.

Given that he operates as a left winger, Cordero could be an excellent low-cost signing that Barcelona can gradually integrate into the first team. It is a position that the club intends to address next summer, although they want to do so with a big-money signing (such as Rafael Leao).