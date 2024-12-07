Leo Messi goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, corresponding to the week 29 of the Liga Santander, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 30th March 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Xavi Hernandez’s admiration for Lionel Messi is as strong as ever despite the distance between the two friends.

Messi is extending his playing career at Inter Miami, with the ultimate aim of leading Argentina’s FIFA World Cup defence in 2026, with Xavi looking for a new coaching challenge.

The former Barcelona boss is set to wait until next summer to make a decision on a new role as he continues a break from the game.

The pair are synonymous with Barcelona’s most successful period, with Xavi the midfield metronome, and Messi the talisman in attack.

Together the duo won seven La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns as arguably the greatest club team of all time.

Xavi’s success at Barcelona was also matched with a golden for the Spanish national team, as he won two UEFA European Championships and a World Cup, from 2008 to 2012.

However, that period was less successful for Messi and Argentina, as he had to wait until 2021 to win a first title, and Xavi believes the addition of Messi could have made Spain even more dominant at that time.

“Perhaps the difference between Barca and Spain was Messi. We didn’t have Leo in the national team, we didn’t have such a differential player, we had to rely more on the team as a whole,” as per quotes from Relevo.

“But we also achieved success – Euros, World Cup, Euros. And at Barca we had a very good generation that achieved everything.”