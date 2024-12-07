Xabi Alonso offers key transfer update on Barcelona target

Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah is expected to leave the Bundesliga side when his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The German international is into his 10th season at the BayArena, and he played a crucial role in their first-ever Bundesliga title win, in 2023/24.

However, with talks on a possible extension failing to progress, exit options across Europe have emerged.

The latest update indicates Barcelona are the front runners to complete a free transfer for the 28-year-old with negotiations able to start in January.

Barcelona will not be unopposed in their interest in Tah, but a move for the experienced defender fits their transfer profile, of being cost effective and versatile.

Despite the growing sense of Tah already having his mind made up, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso moved to quieten speculation, confirming no decision has been reached at this stage.

“We are happy Tah is with us this season. I’m not worried about the situation at the moment,” as per quotes from Marca.

“We’re happy Jona is with us. His attitude is top notch, he’s a big influence on our game. We’ll need him until the last day. Then we’ll see what happens in the future. ”

Tah still has a €30m release in his contract which Bayern Munich declined to pay in the summer.