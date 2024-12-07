WATCH: Real Betis draw level against Barcelona courtesy of Giovani Lo Celso

Barcelona would go seven points clear of Real Madrid if they were to defeat Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin, although their chances of doing so have taken a hit. Hansi Flick’s side had led, but they have now been pegged back in the second half.

It was Robert Lewandowski that scored the opening goal after a wonderful flowing move from the visitors. However, Betis have struck an equaliser on the 68th minute – they won a penalty after Frenkie de Jong had fouled Vitor Roque inside the area, and it was dispatched by Giovani Lo Celso.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona | Lo Celso LO CELSO HAS EQUALIZED FOR REAL BETIS !!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/eyZm3WmAmA — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 7, 2024

It’s an expert penalty from Lo Celso, who gives Inaki Pena no chance despite the Barcelona goalkeeper diving the right way. Hansi Flick was also sent off during the incident for protesting the awarding of the spot-kick, and his side must now find a response if they are to make it back-to-back victories in La Liga.