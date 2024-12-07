Real Madrid are on course for a vital La Liga win thanks to a 3-0 lead away at Girona.

Los Blancos are pushing to close the title gap to two points this weekend, with a win in Catalonia, after league leaders Barcelona drew 2-2 at Real Betis earlier today

With chances at a premium in the opening half, it was Real Madrid who snatched their one opening, via the in form Jude Bellingham.

The England international reacted quickest inside the box as a loose ball broke to him on 38 minutes and he fired home his fifth league goal in his last five games.

Bellingham then turned provider on 55 minutes, as his pass in behind the Girona defence was slotted home by Arda Guler, for his first goal of the season.

What a ball by Jude Bellingham! 🤌 Inch-perfect pass to Arda Güler who nets Real Madrid's second against Girona ⚪ pic.twitter.com/5SLt8fuWKU — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 7, 2024

ARDA GULER WHAT A FINISH! JUDE BELLINGHAM WITH THE ASSIST! pic.twitter.com/5qe2wafTK6 — TC (@totalcristiano) December 7, 2024

The result looks to have already been put beyond doubt, via a timely goal for Kylian Mbappe, as the French international powered home Luka Modric’s pass, for his ninth league goal of 2024/25.

KYLIAN MBAPPE WHAT A FINISH! LUKA MODRIC INSANE ASSIST! WOW! pic.twitter.com/hsCTRIfb3n — TC (@totalcristiano) December 7, 2024

Images via Getty Images / One Football