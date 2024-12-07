(WATCH) Five star Jude Bellingham puts Real Madrid in front at Girona

Real Madrid head in at half time with a 1-0 La Liga lead away at Girona.
Los Blancos are aiming to close the title gap to two points with victory in Catalonia as league leaders Barcelona drew 2-2 at Real Betis earlier today.
Despite a lack of chances at either end at the Estadi Montilivi, it was Real Madrid who snatched their one chance, via the in form Jude Bellingham.
Bellingham is beginning to hit his stride in front of goal, following an injury disrupted start to the campaign, and he fired the visitors ahead on 38 minutes.
Jude Bellingham scores AGAIN! 🔥
The Englishman has now scored in his last five LALIGA games for Real Madrid 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DKFVTHX2rL
— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 7, 2024
JUDE BELLINGHAM HAS SCORED AGAIN! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HzLSA64zS3
— TC (@totalcristiano) December 7, 2024
As Girona failed to clear a loose ball inside their penalty box, Bellingham kept his drive low into the bottom corner, for his fifth league goal in five league appearances.
Victory for Real Madrid will be a key boost for the away side ahead of a midweek UEFA Champions League trip to Atalanta.
Images via Getty Images / One Football