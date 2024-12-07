WATCH: Ferran Torres scores it back-to-back matches as Barcelona retake lead against Real Betis

Barcelona are set to install a seven-point cushion between themselves and Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings, ahead of the defending champions taking over Girona later in the day. Despite being pegged back in the second half, Hansi Flick’s side have managed to hit the front again in the match against Real Betis.

It was Robert Lewandowski that opened the scoring at the Benito Villamarin, although Giovani Lo Celso cancelled out Barcelona’s advantage from the penalty spot. However, the visitors have now gone 2-1 in front courtesy of substitute Ferran Torres.

It’s an outrageous assist from Lamine Yamal, and Torres makes it goals in back-to-back matches after netting against Mallorca during the week.

Barcelona have not had it easy at the Benito Villamarin, but as things stand, they are on course for their second successive victories after three La Liga matches without a win. There’s not long left for the Catalans to see this game out.