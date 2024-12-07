Turkey boss confident Arda Guler is winning Real Madrid battle

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella is confident Arda Guler is starting to force his way in at Real Madrid.

Guler struggled for game time in his debut 2023/24 campaign in Madrid as injuries disrupted his impact.

However, his role has increased this season, as Carlo Ancelotti begins to show more faith in the 19-year-old.

Despite positive moves forward, his lack of club prominence has hit his chances with the national team, and former Turkey head coach Mustafa Denizli labelled some of his recent performances for Turkey as ‘immature’.

Montella is taking an more upbeat approach over his rising talent, with the former Italy international confident of Guler moving in the right direction, despite a difficult situation in Madrid.

“Arda is trying to find an opportunity at a team where there’s a high level of competition,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“I have seen a lot of improvements recently. Particularly in terms of character and fight, he’s learnt how to do both.

“Arda will play more in future, he just needs an opportunity.”

Guler netted six La Liga goals last season, despite his limited game time, but he is yet to find the back of the net in any competition so far in 2024/25.