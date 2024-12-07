“The real Ballon d’Or winner is Florentino Perez” – Ronaldo Nazario on controversial 2024 award

Back in October, Real Madrid were left apoplectic with rage after finding out that Vinicius Junior would not be the winner of 2024 Ballon d’Or. Upon finding this out, they decided to boycott the ceremony in Paris.

Florentino Perez led that decision, and according to Real Madrid icon Ronaldo Nazario (via Marca), he is “the real winner of the Ballon d’Or”, given the success that he has had as the club’s president.

“Without detracting from Rodri, Vinicius had to win the Ballon d’Or, which has missed a great opportunity to crown Vinicius as the best in the world. It has nothing to do with Rodri, let it be clear, but Vinicius has been much more decisive last season.

“What am I going to say if the real Ballon d’Or winner is Florentino Perez, he is a father to me. He taught me a lot and gave me everything in the world of football.”

Ronaldo also spoke on the current situation with Kylian Mbappe, who is having a difficult time after two missed penalties in seven days.

“In football anything can happen. There can be good streaks and bad streaks. You don’t have to look so much at the small details. Mbappe represents a lot for Real Madrid and he is going to be very important. Both Real Madrid and Mbappe have a lot of credit.”