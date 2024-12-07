Real Madrid to be without key player for crucial Champions League clash against Atalanta

Real Madrid cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. On Saturday, it was confirmed that Rodrygo Goes had become the latest player to be struck down after he picked up a muscular problem in his leg. As such, he will miss out against Girona, although it looks like his absence could be even longer.

As per Relevo, it is almost certain that Rodrygo will also be unavailable for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League fixture against Atalanta. The most likely scenario is that he can return for next weekend’s trip to Rayo Vallecano, although if it’s more severe, he could end up being out until the following week when Real Madrid face Sevilla in their final match before the winter break.

It’s a big blow for Real Madrid to be without Rodrygo against Atalanta, given that it is a much-win match given their situation in the Champions League. However, a silver lining is that Vinicius Junior should return for the trip to Bergamo.