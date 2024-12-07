Real Madrid ramp up La Liga title pressure with routine Girona win

GIRONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 07: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the LaLiga match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at Montilivi Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have closed the La Liga title gap to two points this weekend via a 3-0 win at Girona.

Los Blancos are now within striking distance of their El Clasico rivals Barcelona who drew 2-2 at Real Betis earlier today.

If Real Madrid win their remaining game in hand at the start of 2024 they could overtake the Catalans at the summit in January.

The visitors did take a while to get up to full speed in Catalonia as Jude Bellingham steered home his fifth league goal in as many games before the break.

That ultimately tipped the balance for Real Madrid after the restart as Arda Guler raced clear to slot home his first of the season and Kylian Mbappe bulleted home his ninth league goal of the campaign.

The focus now switches quickly to the UEFA Champions League, and a midweek trip to Atalanta, as the defending champions look to get their European challenge back on track.

