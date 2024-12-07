Real Madrid decide against risking Vinicius Junior for Girona showdown

After losing to Athletic Club on Wednesday, Real Madrid are aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Girona on Saturday night. The defending champions could be seven points behind Barcelona by the time kick-off comes around at Montilivi, so the pressure will certainly be on.

It feels like a must-win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, although it turns out that they will be without arguably their best player. Despite the fact that Vinicius Junior returned to training on Friday after two weeks out with a thigh injury, Real Madrid have decided against calling him up to face Girona.

The idea is for Vinicius to make his comeback on Tuesday when Real Madrid face Atalanta in a hugely-important match in the league phase of the Champions League. If the Brazilian winger is not at 100% for Saturday, it does make sense not to risk him, although not having available is still a bitter blow.