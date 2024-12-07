Real Madrid dealt another injury blow as attacker is ruled out of Girona showdown

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season, and unfortunately for them, the problems do not seen to be stopping. Ahead of Saturday’s showdown fixture against Girona at Montilivi, Carlo Ancelotti will now be without another key performer: Rodrygo Goes.

Having spent three weeks out with a hamstring injury that was sustained at the start of November, Rodrygo had only just returned last weekend against Getafe. However, Diario AS have now reported that he is suffering with discomfort in his leg, and as a result, he will not make the trip to Catalonia. Instead, youth player Dani Yanez has been called up.

Ancelotti is already without Vinicius Junior for the match as it was decided that he will not be risked ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Atalanta. It means that Real Madrid will be significantly depleted in the attacking department at Montilivi, and it remains to be seen how costly that is.