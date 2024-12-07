Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid discover fixture schedules for 2025 Club World Cup group stage

On Thursday, FIFA conducted the group stage draw for the new 32-team Club World Cup, which will be played in the United States next summer. There will be La Liga representation, with Real Madrid having been drawn against RB Salzburg, Al Hilal and Pachuca, while Atletico Madrid will take on Paris Saint-Germain, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.

As per Diario AS, the two clubs’ fixture schedules for the group stage have now been confirmed. In Real Madrid’s case, their opening match will be against Al Hilal on the 18th of June, before facing Pachuca and RB Salzburg on the 21st and 26th respectively.

Atleti’s opening fixture is the one against PSG, which is on the 15th. Their second match is against Seattle Sounders on the 19th, before they wrap up their group stage endeavours on the 23rd against Botafogo.

Real Madrid will start as one of the favourites to win the Club World Cup, while Atletico Madrid should be one of the dark horses. It will be interesting to see how they both get on in the United States.