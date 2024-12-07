Predicted Teams Girona-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti to make two changes from Athletic Club defeat

After losing to Athletic Club on Wednesday, Real Madrid are aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Girona on Saturday night. The defending champions could be seven points behind Barcelona by the time kick-off comes around at Montilivi, so the pressure will certainly be on.

Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call upon the services of Rodrygo Goes because of an injury picked up in the last 24 hours, so according to Diario AS, he will be replaced in attack by Brahim Diaz. A second change planned would see Luka Modric return to the line-up, with either Dani Ceballos or Aurelien Tchouameni dropping to the bench.

As per Diario AS, Girona are only expected to make one change from the side mounted an impressive two-goal fightback at Villarreal last weekend. Arnaut Danjuma was criticised by head coach Michel Sanchez in the aftermath of that match, and he is to be replaced by Yaser Asprilla, who is back after injury.

It should be a very interesting match at Montilivi. Real Madrid start as favourites, although they arrive in Catalonia in a disappointing position – the same can be said for Girona, especially as they lost in the Copa del Rey during the week.