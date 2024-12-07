La Liga Round Up: Key Saturday wins for Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano

Saturday’s La Liga action featured wins for two mid-table sides against two teams in relegation danger.

Outside of the the top two in action, as Barcelona drew 2-2 at Real Betis and Real Madrid beat Girona 3-0 in Catalonia, there were timely victories for Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano.

Three points each for the former sides pushes them up the table but two more losses keeps Valencia and Real Valladolid inside the relegation zone.

Here’s how the action unfolded in Gran Canaria and Valencia…

Las Palmas 2-1 Real Valladolid

Las Palmas secured a tight 2-1 midweek Copa del Rey win over CE Europa and they won by the same score line at home to rock bottom Valladolid.

Amid reports of former Manchester United star Gabriel Heinze taking charge of the club in the coming days, Valladolid arrived in Gran Canaria on the back of four losses and a draw, in their last five league outings.

Veteran striker Sandro Ramirez got the ball rolling for Las Palmas after 20 minutes as he forced home his fifth goal of the season after a goalmouth scramble.

However, there was a rapid response from the hosts, as Marcos Andre stabbed home his first goal of the campaign, to equalise just before the break.

Las Palmas took full advantage of an open start to the second period as Ramirez curled home a brilliant winner.

3 – Sandro Ramírez has scored three goals in his last two @LaLigaEN matches, as many as in his previous 22 games, scoring his second brace in the competition (197 appearances). Convincing. pic.twitter.com/V3Uzaqhr4y — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 7, 2024

Valencia 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Valencia also sealed a morale boosting Copa del Rey win in midweek but Los Che remain in 19th place with just two league victories this season.

Rayo landed at the Estadio Mestalla on the back of three straight league losses but they struck first via Pathe Ciss’ first goal of the season.

The Senegalese international headed home from a corner after a rapid start from both sides.

Both teams wasted glaring chances before the break as the score somehow stayed a 1-0.

Valencia came closest late on, but they were denied by some dogged Rayo defending, and an incredible goal line clearance from Florian Lejeune.

