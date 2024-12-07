Real Madrid are set to step up their transfer push for Trent Alexander-Arnold at the start of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the 2024/25 season with talks on an extension ongoing.

The England international effectively has two choices, sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside, or accept a fresh challenge in Madrid in 2025.

As soon as the 26-year-old moves into the final six months of his deal he can open talks with other clubs.

Real Madrid remain confident of securing a move for the Liverpool-born defender despite the Reds strong start to the campaign under new boss Arne Slot.

Conflicting reports over where Alexander-Arnold will be playing his football next season continue to swirl and former Liverpool Jamie Carragher believes he still has plenty of options.

Carragher is firmly backing Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool but with the potential of a future move to Madrid.

“If I could offer Trent one piece of advice, it would be to sign a deal and get a realistic release clause so the option is there if a move comes up again,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“If Real Madrid are still keen, Liverpool can get some money, and Trent will be remembered as Liverpool’s best right back.”