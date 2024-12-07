Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher claims Trent Alexander-Arnold can delay Real Madrid decision beyond 2025

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images

Real Madrid are set to step up their transfer push for Trent Alexander-Arnold at the start of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the 2024/25 season with talks on an extension ongoing.

The England international effectively has two choices, sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside, or accept a fresh challenge in Madrid in 2025.

As soon as the 26-year-old moves into the final six months of his deal he can open talks with other clubs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid remain confident of securing a move for the Liverpool-born defender despite the Reds strong start to the campaign under new boss Arne Slot.

Conflicting reports over where Alexander-Arnold will be playing his football next season continue to swirl and former Liverpool Jamie Carragher believes he still has plenty of options.

Carragher is firmly backing Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool but with the potential of a future move to Madrid.

“If I could offer Trent one piece of advice, it would be to sign a deal and get a realistic release clause so the option is there if a move comes up again,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“If Real Madrid are still keen, Liverpool can get some money, and Trent will be remembered as Liverpool’s best right back.”

Posted by

Tags Jamie Carragher Liverpool Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News