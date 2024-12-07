“I haven’t said anything” – Hansi Flick annoyed by dismissal during Barcelona’s draw at Real Betis

It was a frustrating Saturday afternoon for Barcelona, as they were denied a second successive victory by Real Betis’ 94th minute equaliser at the Benito Villamarin. It is a result that means Real Madrid can close the gap at the top of La Liga to two points, should they defeat Girona in the evening fixture.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick cut an annoyed figure after the match, and as per Marca, he put the result down to lack of experience.

“I’m really disappointed with what happened on the pitch. This was a match we needed to win. We have a very young team and we must improve a lot. We have to be stronger for away matches.”

Flick was sent off just before Betis scored their first equaliser, which came from the penalty. He could not believe that he had been dismissed from the Barcelona dugout over the incident.

“I don’t understand my red card. I didn’t say anything to anybody. I had a reaction, something I said to myself. This has never happened to me before.”